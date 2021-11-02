The state minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Peter Ogwang has called for a forensic audit of local revenue sources and the cost of government projects in Mbale City.

Ogwang observed during a monitoring visit that the cost of government projects in Mbale is far above the cost in other areas.

The minister visited a number of government projects in Mbale city to ascertain value for money. City authorities had an uphill task justifying the cost of government projects.

Ogwang found a big variation in the cost of constructing school facilities in Mbale compared to other areas.

According to the minister, the cost of constructing a two-classroom block cost Shs 96 million in Mbale compared to between Shs 48-54 million in Busoga and other parts of the country which the minister found unjustifiable.

The minister was also not satisfied with the cost of renovating government facilities.

For instance, Boma and Nashibiso primary schools were renovated at a cost of Shs 48 million and Shs 49.9 million respectively while a seven stance pit latrine at North Road Primary School cost Shs 56 million.

Ogwang called for a forensic audit in the management of local revenue and the cost of government projects.