Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has today launched a countrywide exercise to monitor non-issuance of e-receipts and e-invoices.

The exercise will also check inconsistent or incorrect supply of goods without digital stamps.

According to Paddy Ochieng, the manager domestic tax operations at URA in charge of the central region, the exercise is targeting supermarkets both in Kampala and upcountry.

In 2019, and 2021, URA introduced the administrative solution of Digital Tax Solution/Stamps (DTS) and Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) respectively, all aimed at improving business efficiency.

As a requirement, Ochieng said that all VAT registered taxpayers were required to issue e-invoices/e-receipts for all their business transactions through EFRIS in real time and all gazetted products have to bear a digital tax stamp.

The gazetted products include bottled water, soda, beer, wines, spirits, cigarettes, sugar and cement.

However, since the introduction of EFRIS and DTS, Ochieng explained, there has been continued supply of goods and services by VAT registered taxpayers without issuing e-invoices/e-receipts and a number of businesses are still in possession of unstamped gazetted products.

“We have staff that will be deployed at different supermarkets to confirm that these supermarkets are issuing e-invoices for all transactions not selectively. This follows an engagement with the association of supermarket owners,” he said.

Officials explained that importing of gazetted products without a digital tax stamp are offences punishable by law.

He encouraged the public to purchase gazetted items that are affixed with digital tax stamps and also demand their e-receipts or e-invoices to avoid any inconveniences.