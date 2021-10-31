In the wake of the two bomb attacks recent, Police have warned the public to always be vigilant of their environment to avoid the repeat of the blasts.

Last week, a blast targeting revelers at a pork eating place in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb led to the death one person and three others injured whereas another blast at a Swift Safaris bus along the Kampala-Masaka highway left one dead and another injured.

Security has since attributed the two attacks to ADF slipper cells in the country.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, the Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye asked the members of the public that the terror threat has not gone away, urging that there is need for vigilance.

“Terrorism manifests itself in form of bombings, assassinations, kidnaps, hostage taking, hijack, arson, poisoning and armed attacks among others aimed at intimidating and coercing the population as well as undermining government. As a member of the public, you are the first line of defense and you can prevent terrorism,”Kasingye said.

Guidelines

AIGP Kasingye released a number of guidelines that he said should be followed by members of the public so as to prevent any acts of terrorism.

“Your eyes are the best weapon against terrorism. If you see anything, inform your immediate local authority. If travelling by public means, ensure that everybody on board is checked, take interest in unattended luggage and take cognizance of unusual behavior of fellow passengers or anything unusual. Emphasize identification of persons and luggage,”Kasingye said.

“Don’t leave luggage unattended to but also, don’t accept packages from passengers. In enclosed places, look out for emergency exits and staircases while you think about how to evacuate from the area in case of anything.”

According to Kasingye, garbage or dust bins should be emptied at regular intervals and all instruments not in use put away whereas LCs should register all residents and visitors.

The guidelines come in the wake of two separate bomb attacks that left two Ugandans dead and a couple of others injured.

Members of the public and security have been blamed in equal measures for laxity that ensured the attacks were successful.

Whereas a number of entrances to buildings and other public places have checkpoints, these had been relegated to only taking temperatures, spraying sanitizers and ensuring the public washes hands over the Covid pandemic but on the other side lowering the guard on thorough body checks.

Security has in this regard been blamed for not enforcing the security measures aimed at ensuring safety of members of the public.

It however remains to be seen if the guard will not be dropped again after a sometime.