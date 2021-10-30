How do I stop looking at my boss like a snack? I want to get in between my boss’ legs. She is married, but I can’t stop thinking about how it might feel being inside her. Help me

There is a feeling you get when your salary hits your account. You start thinking of what problem to start with. You love the smell of money, no?

Now think of how life was when you were on the streets trying to get that job. It was a hustle. Times are hard. Getting you another job might be harder than you think.

Sometimes, you must understand that there are choockies you will not have. See it from a distance, imagine how amazing it smells, and move on.

There are lines you should not cross, especially if your life depends on it. There is a lot of pretty choockie out there that you will never get into. Your boss’ married choockie might be one of them.

Even if she wanted, it would take a high level of maturity to live with the consequences but the fact that you referred to her as a snack tells me you are not yet there. Concentrate on your work young man.

