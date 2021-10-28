The Electoral Commission has released the program for conducting by-elections for Local Government Councils, including special interest groups in electoral areas across the country, where vacancies exist.
According to the program, whereas the elections will take place between December, 15 and 16, 2021, candidates will campaign between December, 2 and 14, 2021.
Here is the program in full;
|No
|Activities
|Period
|1.
|Update of the National Voters’ Register
|22nd– 26th October 2021
|2.
|Cut-off date for registration of voters and transfer of voting location in affected electoral areas
|26th October 2021
|3.
|Recruitment of officials to conduct Display of the Voters’ Register
|29th – 30th October 2021
|4.
|Display of lists of recruited Display officials at the Office of the District Returning Officer & respective sub county headquarters
|1st – 8th November 2021
|5.
|Training of Display Officers, VLS Officials, Supervisors and issuance of appointment letters
|3rd – 4th November 2021
|6.
|Display of Voters’ Register at Polling Stations in the affected electoral areas and Issuance of Voter Location Slips (VLS) by Parish Supervisors
|8th – 17th November 2021
|7.
|Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from or inclusion on the Register at the Parish/Ward Headquarters
|18th– 23rd November 2021
|8.
|Nomination of candidates at respective district headquarters
|29th -30th November 2021
|9.
|Period for inspection of candidates’ nomination papers and lodging of complaints
|1st – 6th December 2021
|10.
|Returning Officer’s Meeting with candidates to harmonize campaign programs and formation of Liaison Committees
|1st December 2021
|11.
|Campaigns
|2nd – 14th December 2021
|12.
|Recruitment of polling day officials (includes written interview)
|2nd – 3rd December 2021
|13.
|Production and issuance of accreditation tags to Political Parties and Organizations and accredited observers
|2nd – 3rd December 2021
|14.
|Display of names of polling day officials for inspection at Office of the District Returning Officer and Sub-county Headquarters
|6th – 13th December 2021
|15.
|Training of Polling day officials, Tally Clerks, Candidates’ agents and issuance of appointment letters
|9th -10th December 2021
|16.
|Polling Day and Tallying of results for SIGs Elections
|15th December 2021
|17.
|Polling Day and Tallying of results for Elections of District Chairperson (Kayunga) & other Local Government Councils
|16th December 2021
Discussion about this post