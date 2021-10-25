At least one person has been confirmed dead and property worth billions destroyed in a fire incident that happened in Mbarara City, Monday morning.

Fire gutted timber kiosks near Mbarara bus park, along Akiiki-Nyabongo road in Mbarara City.

The fire is said to have started at around 1:00 AM, and Police did not respond until Monday morning.

Locals said that they tried to put out the fire but failed. Police Fire Brigade Unit arrived at the location at around 8 am to help put out the fire.

The fire brigade recovered a charred body of a yet-to-be-identified person in the debris of the kiosks.

The cause of the fire was not yet known by press time but it was largely attributed to electricity.

Mbarara City Mayor, Mugabe Kakyebezi said that millions worth of property have been destroyed in the fire.

“We are sorry, first of all, I would like to sympathize with all those that have lost property. A lot of money, a lot of property in terms of billions has been destroyed,” Kakyebezi said.

Kakyebezi acknowledged the work of the police fire brigade, who he said stopped the fire from spreading elsewhere.

“They came and started doing their work, the fire would have destroyed a lot more but they really did their job,” he added.

Police had not yet issued a statement by the time of compiling this report.

