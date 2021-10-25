Police have confirmed that one person died after a suspected bomb blast targeting travelers in a bus along the Kampala Masaka highway.

The incident happened on Monday evening when a suspected bomb exploded in a Swift Safaris bus registration number UAU 989T at around 5pm as the bus travelled from Kampala to Bushenyi.

“So far one person has been confirmed dead and several others evacuated from the scene,” police spokesperson Fred Enanga said in a statement.

He noted that the scene has since been cordoned off pending a thorough assessment and investigation by the bomb experts .

The development comes two days after another explosion targeting a pork joint in Komamboga, a Kampala suburb left one person dead and three others severely injured.