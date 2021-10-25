The Special Presidential Assistant for Under Privileged Youth, Nakayenga Resty Kiguli has been interdicted over abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud land.

The development comes days after Nakayenga, 68, was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court presided over by the Grade One Magistrate Sarah Namusobya, for abuse of office and land fraud charges.

Nakayenga who was arrested by Col Edith Nakalema’s State House Anti- Corruption Unit is charged of conspiring with James Batenda to defraud seven acres of land in Wakiso District.

In a letter dated October 25, 2021, the Secretary to the Office of the President, Hajji Kakande Yunus said Nakayenga has been interdicted with immediate effect.

“You are hereby interdicted in your position as the Senior Presidential Assistant for Under Privileged Youth. Therefore, you are barred from exercising the powers and functions of your office with immediate effect.” Kakande said in the letter.

As part of the interdiction, Nakayenga has been barred from leaving the country without Kakande’s permission.

Accordingly, Nakayenga shall receive salary not less than half of her basic salary, subject to a refund of the other half, in case the interdiction is lifted in accordance with the government’s regulations and laws.

“You are required to hand-over office and any other government property in your possession, in accordance with laid down procedures and regulations,” Kakande added.

Nakayenga’s allegations date back to 2018 when she allegedly conspired with Batenda to fraudulently acquire a land title on block number 450 plot 340 in Nakonge Busiro, belonging to Charles Kiku.

Following court summons on Thursday, Anti-Corruption Court granted Nakayenga a cash bail of Shs6 million after presenting substantial sureties. The court also issued criminal summons against her co-accused Batenda.

The duo will appear in court on November 17, 2021 for summoning.