National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs Mohammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana have been denied bail.

In his ruling, Judge Lawrence Tweyanze of the Masaka High Court said on Monday that the prosecution proved that if granted bail, the two MPs might interfere with ongoing investigations.

Judge Twayanze also said that there is a likelihood that the two might “abscond from the court” if released on bail.

