Record champions SC Villa have at long last been granted a license to feature in the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season.

SC Villa was initially excluded from the fixture list and were denied a license as the club was drowned by endless administrative battles that even led to the abortion of planned club presidential election.

The situation looked bleak as members of the Villa Members Trust decided to place the club yet again under interim leadership that contravened an ultimatum from the football association to the club to hold elections or suffer further sanctions.

However, the standoff looks to have found a positive conclusion following and Extra Ordinary Club Congress between members of the club’s congress, trustees and representatives from FUFA including president Moses Magogo.

Among the resolutions reached at during the meeting, FUFA has decided to grant the club a provisional license, and has directed its competitions department to include the club on the 2021/22 SUPL fixtures.

“FUFA has now granted Sports Club Villa a conditional and provisional club license subject to the terms in the Club Congress resolutions presented to FUFA,” read a statement from FUFA.

“FUFA has directed its various bodies concerned with the organisation of the FUFA Competitions to include Sports Club Villa in the FUFA Competitions fixtures inclusive of the fixtures of the 2021/22 Uganda Premier League with immediate effect,” the statement added.

SC Villa through the congress also showed intention to undertake election of the club president and the executive board by November 13.

“SC Villa shall undertake the election of the Club President and the entire Executive Board by Saturday, November 13, 2021, in accordance with the Club Statutes that were approved by FUFA,” the statement continued.

SC Villa has missed their opening games of the season against BUL Bidco FC and Arua Hill.

The Jogoo are now expected to get their season underway with a crunch tie against Vipers SC at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende.