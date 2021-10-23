Experts have said Uganda as a country cannot rely on foreign investors to be a vehicle for the transformation of the society from low value to high value products.

The remarks were made during the launch of the Uganda Patriot Club in Kampala under theme:”Harnessing Patriotism for Development”

Veteran journalist, Andrew Mwenda who represented the chief guest, Gen Salim Saleh, said that development takes place in the context of international trade because it is a value chain, adding that unless a country is patriotic, it cannot develop.

“Every single thing in Uganda which is important is done by foreigners. That tells you that we are not participating in high end value creation. We need a certain patriotism for us to empower our own people because only Uganda will transform this country, foreigners will not,”he said.

According to Mwenda, Uganda needs to add value to its products and Ugandans must own their economy.

“Development is the long term process of growth, no country can develop unless its economy is growing and no country can sustain economic growth unless it undergoes technological change.It increases the amount of input you get from every factor of production that you employ,” Mwenda said.

The acting chairperson of the club, Paul Taremwa, said the development of Uganda and being patriotic should be the ultimate goal for every citizen and as Ugandans.

Hillary Kulaigye, the assistant commissioner of police, said if the country is to develop to a certain level that can be admired by every person in the world, there must be people who have Uganda at heart.

“There are very many things that have kept Uganda where it is but if all of us, businessmen, lawyers, doctors, journalists, those in the informal sector and those in the formal sector are doing the right thing, this country would be far in terms of development. Look at the money we lose in corruption, if you are patriotic, do you think you can steal government money?” he queried.