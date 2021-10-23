Police were on Saturday morning forced to intervene and foil a protest by locals against a stone quarrying company in Pallisa.

The incident according to the acting Bukedi North regional police spokesperson, Immaculate Alaso happened at Opwateta village, Opwateta sub county in Pallisa district as locals protested against Arab Contractors.

“The public blocked the contractor from accessing the quarry alleging that their contract had expired. We peacefully talked to the community and calm has been restored,”Alaso said.

She noted that the members of the public were later urged to always solve such issues peacefully, other than using violent means like protests.