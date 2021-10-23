KCB Bank Uganda has donated assorted items worth shs31.7 million to Yumbe district local government .

The items included faemasks, body coveralls, hand sanitizers, gum boots, heavy duty gloves, scrub suits, leather aprons, disposable gloves, face shields, liquid soap and Jik.

The move was in line with the banks’ corporate social responsibility of giving back to the communities where they operate, aimed at improving the livelihoods of the individuals within the surrounding communities.

“The nation and the world at large are still living in the unprecedented times of COVID-19 Pandemic, and in this situation where many business sectors have been financially affected, including the banking sector, it is of utmost importance that we support each other and the societies that surround us,” said Michael Ssekyondwa, the head of Retail Banking at KCB Uganda.

“Today we are making a contribution of shs 31.7 million to Yumbe district local government, as part of our corporate social responsibility program, and we believe when we come together towards a noble mutual goal, there is a lot more we can achieve.”

The Yumbe district LC5 Chairman Asiku Abdul Mutalib, commended the bank for the kind gesture through the donation.

“We appreciate the support of KCB Uganda, and I believe these items will be key in curbing the spread of the pandemic, as COVID-19 is still here with us. The protective gear and sanitary items will help our teams as they serve the communities effectively,” Asiku said.

Other officials who graced the event included Jesca Ongiertho the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (DCAO) and Ojok.K. Brian the Principle Assistant Secretary.