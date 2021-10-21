As the world marks the breast cancer awareness month this october, Uganda Women’s Cancer Support Organisation (UWOCASO) has urged government and other stakeholders to do more in the fight against the cancer.

It expressed gratitude to the breast cancer survivors, patients and their families as well as government who worked hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to WHO 2018 fact sheet, cancer is the leading cause of death globally, approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries.

The worldwide burden of cancer is substantial and growing. More than one in six deaths globally are due to cancer, with 19 million new cancer cases and 10 million new cancer deaths in 2020 according to the Global Cancer Observatory.

In Uganda breast cancer is the third commonest cancer with 2,639 new cases and 1,366 death in 2020 (Globalcan2020).

Breast cancer accounts for 7.8% of all cancers in the country, commonest among young women aged between 35-45 years at the peak of career development, starting families and maximally contributing to national development.

On Women’s Day this year, Global Advocates (Women with breast cancer) made a call to WHO and its agencies to increase equitable access to breast health information, early detection, timely and quality treatment regardless of where people lived.

In a statement, UWOCASO said among other factors, we need to increase awareness about breast cancer as a global problem that need collaborative action to promote early detection, timely diagnosis and treatment.

The organisation also urged government to expedite the process of opening regional cancer centres and implementing the cancer control plan.

UWOCASO board chairperson, who is also a survivor of breast cancer, Rebecca Kiziri Mayengo called upon different stakeholders to join the organization in the fight against breast cancer.

“I invite ministries and their agencies, Uganda Cancer Institute, the media, development partners, corporate bodies, cancer survivors and patients, well-wishers and the general public to join UWOCASO, Uganda Cancer Society and UNCDA in the fight against cancer in Uganda during the October International breast cancer awareness month,” she said.