The Ministry of Health has banned all staff who are not vaccinated from accessing their premises as one of the efforts to control the spread of Covid.

In an internal memo by the Director General of Health Services, Dr.Henry Mwebesa copied to the all the three health ministers and the Permanent Secretary, a Covid strategic committee meeting held on October,5, 2021 resolved that all staff who are not fully vaccinated should not access the ministry premises.

“Accordingly, all staff must get vaccinated and show results whenever coming to work and this takes immediate effect,” the memo dated October, 18, 2021 says.

The development comes a few days after the National Medical Stores issues a similar statement banning staff and visitors who are not vaccinated from accessing their premises.

As a government agency mandated to buy, store and distribute medicines (including Covid-19 vaccines), we are leading by example and ensuring that all our staff and visitors coming to our premises are fully vaccinated to comply with the President’s directive on full Covid-19 vaccination. We, therefore, expect all our staff and visitors to comply with these new measures to avoid any inconveniences,’’ a statement by NMS said last week.

According to the National Medical Stores, alternatively, staff and visitors not yet fully vaccinated can only access their premises after presenting a Covid-19 negative PCR test result taken not more than 72 hours.

A number of local governments have also in the past put strict measures to ensure only those vaccinated for Covid access their premises.

The Soroti City Resident City Commissioner, Peter Pex Paak recently banned unvaccinated people from his office whereas Arua RCC, Alice Akello warned that unvaccinated people will not be allowed in Arua City.

Many of these strict measures are aimed at ensuring a large portion of the population is vaccinated against Covid pandemic so as the country attains the required numbers as a precursor to the full reopening of the economy which has been under lockdown for almost two years now.