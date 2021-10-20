Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has called for strict adherence to the priorities of the National Development Plan III to avoid any budget distortions that may hinder the country from attaining middle income status.

While launching the presidential committee on the Budget for 2022/ 2023 at her office in Kampala, Nabbanja said that the NRM must implement its manifesto in order to remain Uganda’s party of choice.

Nabbanja explained that they are aiming at achieving 100% manifesto implementation by the fourth year of this current term.

“It is possible that we can implement this manifesto in four years. In 50 years we shall be just rejoicing with voters and asking for another term again if we can put the money to the intended use,” she said.

Nabbanja said many people have expectations that government will deliver on its promises but this can only happen if all government agencies work together on those priorities that have been identified as crucial for social and economic transformation.

The government Chief Whip,Thomas Tayebwa, who is the chairman of the committee said the committee will ensure that the budget is not distorted by parliament.

“Mainly what we don’t want is distorting the budget, the president has been complaining so much about parliament distorting the budget. It’s because some MPs don’t think indeed these are key priorities areas,” he said.

He explained that strategies will be laid down to bring more people into the tax paying bracket.