Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze has said that unknown assailants invaded her home and held her hostage in the wee hours of Monday night.

Nambooze told journalists on Tuesday that she still does not know how she survived the attack, as assailants evaded her in her bedroom and told her to say “her last prayers.”

“I still do not know how I survived, I woke up to a man in the bedroom, saying that he had been sent to kill me, he told me to say my last prayer, and I still can not know how I survived,” Nambooze narrated to journalists who had visited her home on Tuesday, following reports that she had been attacked.

Nambooze added that her husband, a one Bakireke, has a morning routine of always leaving the bedroom earlier to pray in the sitting room before starting his day, and by the time the assailants attacked, the husband was in the sitting room for his prayers.

“I thought they had first killed my husband because I could not tell how they reached my bedroom, I called him in fear and I thank God that he had not been hurt, he came to rescue and fought with the attacker,” Nambooze added.

Nambooze said that the assailant managed to escape.

She said that she could not identify the attacker, and all she remembers was that he was donning a black coat.

