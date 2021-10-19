A report released recently by the Uganda Alcohol Industry Association has indicated that mental illnesses have escalated with an increase in the consumption of illicit alcohol in the past one year.

The report, titled “Understanding and Sizing Illicit Alcohol Consumption in Uganda” was released from research done in 2021 by Euromonitor International, a leading independent provider of strategic market research for the past 40 years.

The report indicated that the volume of illicit alcohol on the market grew by 65% whereas its consumption grew by 9% in the last three years.

According to the report, since there is no control over how the illicit alcohol is produced, sold and consumed, there may be harmful contents consumed and consequently affecting those who take it.

The report says methanol may be added to alcohol to make it stronger but in the end cause health effects to consumers.

“In the light of weak law enforcement, tracking and control, consumption of illicit alcoholic drinks is forecast to continue rising over the short-to- medium term with spirits (high ABV%) being readily consumed, the most harmful. This could potentially lead to increasing number of deaths, associated disabilities and mental health problems among the population,” the report says.

Advice

The report however offers some advice to help control such disastrous effects of illicit alcohol whose production, sale and consumption was exacerbated by the closure of bars as part of the lockdown measures to control the spread of Covid.

“Consumers should be taught how to distinguish legal alcohol from the illicit one, as well as highlight risks associated with the consumption of illicit beverages. Encourage consumer reporting illicit alcohol production locations and points of sales; however, strictly on anonymous basis,” the report says.

According to the report, there is need to control the distribution and supply of raw material ingredients, especially alcohol.

The report indicated that in 2020, the importation of ethanol remained unrestricted but noted this needs to change.

“There is a need to create a new system for licensed importers to track the source and usage of ethanol and how it is being distributed.”