Title challengers Vipers SC and KCCA FC took the early impetus in the title race as they secured respective victories in their opening weekend victories in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Vipers continued their dominance with a sixth consecutive league victory over Police FC, with a 2-0 victory at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

In what was Brazilian Roberto Oliveira’s first game in charge of the Venoms, the Uganda Cup winners were effective in their victory as Police were left to rue missed opportunities.

The game was intense and end to end from the start, with Vipers having the first raid at the Cops who did well to ride through the first wave of attack on them.

Abdallah Mubiru’s men then had great opportunities to take the lead, captain Tony Mawejje shooting wide from inside the box before Brian Mayanja Muluuli shot straight at Fabien Mutombora from close range.

The Cops were made to pay for their ineffectiveness as Bright Anukani who had endured a silent debut for the opening 30 minutes showed his quality with a clever pass over the Police defence that was superbly finished by Milton Karisa with a brilliant first-time volley.

Vipers cemented their lead 13 minutes into the second half through Ceaser Manzoki, who scored for a third consecutive game against the Cops with a low drive inside the box.

Things were less rosy for Mubiru, whose side failed to register an attempt on target in the second half, and offered little sign of progress from their period of dominance in their first half and had to lose captain Tony Mawejje who suffered a concussion from a clash of heads with Vipers’ captain Paul Willa.

Police’s only meaningful goalmouth attempt came from Herma Wasswa’s poacher’s header that rattled the cross bar from Tony Kiwalaze’s deep cross.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, the Kasasiro Boys were comfortable victors over Wakiso Giants as Morley Byekwaso got his tenure as permanent KCCA coach underway.

Sadat Anaku got KCCA’s campaign up and running, with a nice header after six minutes. Davis Kasirye then opened his account for the club with a calm finish after rounding the goalkeeper.

Ashraf Mugume then rounded up a comfortable evening for the Kasasiro Boys will a driven shot from outside the 18-yard box.

The result lifts KCCA to the top of the log while Vipers who are among only four clubs to register victories so far slot into third position.