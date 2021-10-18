Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations under which Tony Ngobi Kanalo, a prominent lawyer died from head injuries sustained during a brawl in a bar in Mengo, a Kampala suburb.

The incident happened at around 1am on October ,8, 2021at T.1 bar in Mengo.

“During the incident, Kanalo was pushed by a bouncer and hit his head on concrete before he was rushed to hospital. He later died after getting a blood clot on the head,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Eyewitness accounts also point out that during the fateful morning, the bouncer hit the lawyer, forcing him to land on his head “uncontrollably” on the ground.

“He was left unconscious outside the bar where a good Samaritan found him , approximately an hour later, “said Harold Kaija, the FDC deputy Secretary General.

Death

The lawyer who was first rushed to the nearby Lisa medical centre for first aid was later transferred to Mengo hospital from where he died over the weekend.

“Counsel Tony Kanalo succumbed to injuries that resulted into a stroke on his left side of the body and a blood clot on the head that affected his brain. A brain surgery was done on Friday but unfortunately he couldn’t make it out of the intensive care unit,”Kaija posted on his social media accounts.

The Kampala Police mouthpiece said following the incident, the bouncer, identified as Muhammad Lubega was arrested over assault and after the death of the lawyer, his charges have now been elevated to murder.

Arrest of proprietor, manager

According to Owoyesigyire, Police are now looking for the proprietor and manager of the place where the lawyer was beaten from.

“We have realized many bars have stealthily reopened and allow customers despite being against the presidential guidelines. In the instant case, even if it was a restaurant, they are not allowed to operate since this was during curfew time when every business is supposed to be closed, “Owoyesigyire said.