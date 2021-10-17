URA FC will have all to play for when they travel to Egypt for the second leg of their CAF Confederations Cup second leg qualifier against Al Masry.

This is after the tax collectors managed to strife out a goalless draw from the first leg qualifier played at the St. Mary’s Stadium in Kitende on Saturday evening.

URA’s chances were dealt a huge blow, moments to kick off after up to 13 players and officials including captain Shafik Kagimu tested positive for COVID-19, more reason why the result must have felt even sweeter for them.

Despite the handicap of having only four substitutes on the bench and missing several key players, URA stuck to their task very well to keep a clean sheet and carry a slight advantage for the return leg.

Al Masry had the start they had hoped for, pegging their hosts back into their own half, and nearly took the lead after 14 minutes, but Ramadan Mousa was denied by the upright.

The Green Eagles continued on the front foot utilising the spaces in behind the URA full backs but their delivery left a lot to be desired as Najib Fesali and central defensive partner Hudu Muliki easily dealt the deliveries.

The Tax Collectors woke up from their slumber after the opening 30 minutes, and nearly took the lead but Fesali’s effort bounced off the post.

Masry regained a bit of control with the first half break on the horizon, but would only have their 53% of possession to show for by the break.

The visitors continued with their strong hold in the first exchanges of the second half, with Islam Ahmed, Ammachi Iwuji and Mohammed Abdelal enjoying much of the ball inside the URA defensive third.

But Sam Timbe’s men managed to regroup well and close up the spaces in front of their backline, but that opened up avenues on the flanks, however, they were comfortable to deal with any crosses and danger from the wings.

URA had a late period where they dominated the game late on, but they could not master a breakthrough as they set up an all or nothing return leg in Cairo.

How they lined up:

URA FC XI:Alionzi Nafian (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Najib Fesali, Hudu Muliki, Patrick Mbowa, Ivan Sserubiru, Joachim Ojera, Saidi Kyeyune, Davis Ssali, Ronald Kigongo

AL Masry SC XI:Ahmed Masoud (GK), El Eraki Karim, Moussa Amr, Salah Islam, Kenawi Shedid Ahmed, Shawki Farid, Eze Emeka, Ateia Islam, Antar Mohamed, Ali Hassan, Augustine Ammachi Iwuji