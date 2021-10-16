Smile has launched the “Switch to Smile” campaign for Africell subscribers to help them transition to the SuperFast and high-quality 4G LTE internet services from Smile, a statement form the firm has noted.

This follows Africell’s exit from the Uganda market early this month.

According to Smile, customers desirous of benefiting from the switch to Smile offer must present their working Africell MiFi and SIM card, which will be swapped for a new free Smile MiFi device.

“As society navigates to the new normal brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic, access to the Internet and digital technologies has become essential. It keeps us connected regardless of social distancing. Smile aims to provide continuity of online presence and affordable SuperClear voice calls (both local and international) for all Africell subscribers who wish to join the Smile network,” Smile said in a statement.

In the offer, customers will also get unlimited free Smile-to-Smile calls as well.

Unveiling the new campaign at the company’s headquarters in Bukoto, Felix Owilo, the Head of Marketing and Communications, expressed excitement over the roll-out of the service.

“This is a first-of-its-kind offer in the market focused on welcoming all the Africell subscribers to the home of SuperFast 4G LTE internet where quality and reliability is a standard. Smile’s commitment to the Ugandan market has never wavered, and we shall continue to come up with more innovative offers to ensure that all our customers get more value from our services,” he said.

The offer is for a limited period and is only available to people with a working Africell MiFi.