World football governing body, FIFA has slapped a shs20 million fine on Uganda Cranes defender, Murushid Jjuuko for the red card he received during the World Cup qualifying game against Mali in September.

The defender was shown marching orders for hitting Ibrahima Kone with an elbow in the 64th minute during the Cranes goalless draw with Mali in a group E game at St.Mary’s Stadium , Kitende.

However, in a letter to local football governing body FUFA, but also copied to Jjuuko, FIFA said the player must pay a fine of 5000 Swiss Francs.

“The player Jjuuko Murushid is ordered to pay a fine to the amount of CHF 5,000. The fine is to be paid within 30 days of notification of the present decision. The FUFA – Federation of Uganda Football Associations (in copy) is kindly requested to forward this decision to its player. We would appreciate your taking due note of this decision and ensuring its implementation,” FIFA said in the letter to both FUFA and the player.

In the letter, Jjuuko was also suspended for two games , a ban he has since served after missing the double header between Uganda and Rwanda in Kigali and Kampala earlier this month.

It remains to be seen whether the Cranes defender will pay the shs20 million fine or appeal against the FIFA decision.

It also remains to be seen whether FUFA will assist Jjuuko in paying the fine.

The development comes on the backdrop of a condemnation of the player for the red card by the Cranes tactician, Millutin Sredjovic Micho recently.

“It was totally unnecessary because he had a first half yellow card. At halftime we talked to him about self-control because these kinds of games command higher tactical demand. The yellow card (in the first half) was because of poor awareness and positioning, but the second was completely unnecessary. He (Juuko) knows he has to control his head but we have talked to him and he knows it cost us in some aspects,”Micho said shortly after the game at Kitende, according to Football 256, a local sports website.