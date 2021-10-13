The government of Serbia has agreed to donate 40,000 Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccines and ten scholarships for Ugandan students to study science applied courses.

This was revealed on Tuesday, by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Gen. Jeje Odongo after the conclusion of the conference to commemorate 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Upon concluding the conference, Odongo met Serbia’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Nikola Selaković on the sidelines where the pair reached an agreement for the donation to Uganda.

“After the closure, l met with Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikola Selaković. I got a donation of Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccines and ten scholarships for Ugandan students to study science applied courses – medicine, engineering, etc.” Odongo said.

Serbia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed this agreement which it said is meant to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“At 60th NAM Anniversary Meeting in Belgrade, Foreign Ministers Selakovic and Odongo sign agreement on Serbia Aid of 40,000 vaccines to Uganda; means to optimize bilateral cooperation discussed, Uganda students invited to apply for our ‘World in Serbia’ scholarship scheme.” the ministry noted.

During the meeting, Minister Selaković also hailed political relations between Serbia and Uganda which he said are traditionally, friendly and good and that the memory of the role of the SFRY in the period of anti-colonial struggle still represents one of the positive foundations on which their modern relations are based.

Selaković stated that the impetus for political relations between the two countries should be given by more frequent exchange of visits at a high level.

“The parties called for strengthening cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, primarily in the field of economy and infrastructure construction” Serbia’s foreign ministry noted.

The head of Serbian diplomacy thanked his interlocutor for Uganda’s principled support to Serbia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“The Minister said that our country is ready to intensify cooperation in the fields of education and culture, emphasizing that we give special attention to the “World in Serbia” program, wishing that young people from Uganda will apply for scholarships and gain education in our country.”