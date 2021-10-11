Police have confirmed ongoing fresh investigations into the death of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech.

Lokech, christened the Lion of Mogadishu for his exploits against the Al Shabaab fighters in Somalia died on August 21 and the autopsy report released then indicated he had died of a blood clot that stemmed from a fracture he had got on the right ankle joint.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola had ordered fresh investigations after queries from politicians Acholi over the death.

“The IGP came with a directive for further investigations to be conducted simply because local politicians from Acholi like members of parliament from Acholi and other leaders from Acholi were not convinced. It is against that background that this investigation was instituted,”Enanga said.

Sticking to the earlier autopsy report that indicated the late General died of a blood clot that went up to his lungs, the police spokesperson said the fresh investigation will only help to come up with a clear report.

“It was conducted so that we can come up with a clear picture to clear the doubt being presented by the Acholi community when we went for burial.”

The police mouthpiece however blasted reports that he termed as speculations claiming the new investigations is aimed to investigating poisoning and work-related wrangles that could have led to the death of the Lion of Mogadishu.

He termed the claims as baseless and unfounded.

“The postmortem report clearly indicated that Lt Gen Paul Lokech died of a blood clot. The postmortem was carried out by four pathologists in addition to the director of medical services in the UPDF, the personal doctor to the deceased and two family members. In total, eight people were present during medical examination and findings were clear of how the blood clot rose. These wild imaginations are not necessary.

“You are not helping the family heal wounds when you come up with these unnecessary imaginations. We should simply wait for the next report which will be made available.”

During the burial, members from the Acholi Parliamentary Group demanded for a clear explanation on Lokech’s death.

However, the Internal Affairs Minister, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire who represented President Museveni at the burial said it was not right to make the death political as the Acholi leaders were doing.

“Countrymen, much as we are entitled to be inquisitive about unknown phenomenon, let’s be philosophical about our approach to life. Uganda was here without us, Uganda was here with us and Uganda will be here long after we are gone,” Otafiire said.

“I want to put to you that a postmortem was done and a postmortem report was handed over to the family, and I am not at liberty to disclose that report unless I have the permission of his family and the police.”

He warned the politicians from making unnecessary statements that would cause panic among the public.