The Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has called on district officials to be action oriented and reject shoddy works during their line of duty.

The Prime Minister made the alarm on Wednesday, while officiating on the annual regional stakeholders’ engagement for 22 pilot districts from eastern Uganda held at Wash and Wills Hotel, Mbale City.

Nabbanja met different stakeholders that included Resident District Officers (RDCs) and Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs) in health, education and engineering sectors for a service delivery audit and to discuss improvement strategies.

During the function, the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) took an assessment of what has been achieved, challenges faced and ways of addressing them, in the key areas of education, health infrastructure in the target districts.

Delivering her remarks, Nabbanja advised district stakeholders to always be on alert and reject shoddy works in their districts.

“I told participants of the PMDU stakeholders meeting from 22 districts in eastern Uganda held in Mbale City, local leaders are key in monitoring government’s projects. CAOs , RDCs, district engineers, must be on the look out and reject shoddy works,” Prime Minister Nabbanja said.

Headed by Prof Ezra Suruma, PMDU was established by government to drive delivery of services to the people of Uganda.

The overall purpose of the delivery unit is to facilitate faster implementation of select national priorities and enable the delivery of big and fast results through a methodical approach to planning for implementation and execution.

