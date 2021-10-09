The Uganda Police Directorate of Interpol has said South Sudan authorities have cleared of any wrongdoing, the two children of second deputy Prime Minister Gen Moses Ali who had been accused of involvement in a Shs353 million fraud.

In 2018, Interpol issued an arrest warrant against Hafeez Musa Ali, Ramlat Musa Ali, a son and daughter respectively to Gen Moses Ali over their alleged involvement in a deal that later went bad after being paid $94,000 (about Shs353 million) by a Ugandan businessman based in South Sudan to supply proactive gear to his company to his company involved in oil.

The protective gear was never delivered and consequently the businessman dragged the duo together with a Kenyan national to police over fraud.

Whereas the duo was arrested and detained by South Sudan police, it was reported that Gen Moses Ali had used his influence to ensure they are released on police bond and returned to Uganda but refused to return to South Sudan as per the bond terms.

In 2018, Interpol in South Sudan wrote to their counterparts in Uganda with an arrest warrant against the two.

On Friday, the Interpol director, Charles Birungi told journalists that the Director of Public Prosecutions had cleared the Ugandan duo of any wrongdoing and consequently, the arrest warrant was cancelled.

“As the procedure is, the Criminal Investigations Division headquarters opened up a general enquiry file to follow up the matter. However, the charges against Hafeez Musa Ali, Ramlat Musa Ali were withdrawn by the equivalent of the DPP in South Sudan,” Birungi said.

“They were cleared and no longer wanted. They are no longer on the wanted list.”