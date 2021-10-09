The countdown is on ahead of a charity game between Ugandan football legends who take on the Uganda Parliamentary team at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

The charity game which is a commemoration for the ‘Ojjukira Legendi Wo’ campaign will take place later today Saturday, October 9 – the day of Uganda’s independence celebrations – with kick off scheduled for 2:00 PM (EAT).

The game will be preceded by a curtain raiser match between members of the Uganda Sports Press Association and a select team of Proline FC elders.

The ‘Ojjukira Legendi Wo’ campaign is run by Next Media’s Sanyuka TV together with partners Proline Football Club, Pay TV giants Sanyuka TV and True North – a human resource management company.

A selection of the best footballers for both club and country are expected to be involved in the game. For example, Gangly former SC Villa goalkeeper Ibrahim Kongo will be in goal, and Sam Kawalya a former goalkeeper has also signed up for the game.

Long standing Uganda Cranes and Express FC captain George Ssimwogerere will take part – and could once again take the arm band. With Robert Mukiibi and Richard Malinga providing other options in defence.

Jackson Mayanja will lead a midfield cast that includes George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, Hakim Magumba, Joseph Mutyaba, Jackson Nyima and Augustine Nsumba.

Obadiah Ssemakula, who rightly earned the tag ‘musanvu w’eggwanga’ will for obvious reasons play at right wing, while Kefa Kisala will re-exhibit what is left in his sweet left foot.

Ssemakula’s clean run of never being substituted might be under little threat with Sam Ssimbwa taking on the coaching role of the team.

Ssemakula will look at delivering his inch-perfect crosses for three-time Uganda Premier League golden boot winner Mathias Kaweesa and Hassan Mubiru among others.

Ssimbwa will be joined in the dugout by former Express FC defender Godfrey Nyola and SC Villa left back Geoffrey Higenyi.

Even with some of the players showing impressive fitness levels, there will most likely be several rotations throughout the game with a couple of former stars not having the same fitness levels as they did in their prime.

The national legislators will also bring a couple of their stars from their chambers, with Muhammad Nsereko (Kampala MP), leading the charge in attack alongside Asuman Basalirwa.

Paul Nsubuga (Busiro North MP) has been full of running and energy during the week-long training that has been held at Lugogo under Cranes and KCCA FC legend Tom Lwanga.

Godfrey Kayemba (Bukomansimbi South MP), Haruna Kasolo and Francis Mwijukye have all shown good fitness levels, but the legislators will be without captain Hamson Obua (State Minister for Sport) who has chosen to officiate over the even as a Guest of Honour.

With fans not allowed into stadiums, Sanyuka TV will broadcast both games live.

In a period during which much of the news has centred around the appalling livelihoods of former excelling footballers, the campaign is also geared towards uplifting the lives of those who have are struggling with their post-playing life.

The charity game will have its proceeds go to various legends of the beautiful game in Uganda that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Uganda Football Legends Full Squad:

Obadia Ssemakula (Coffee FC), Abubaker Tabula (SC Villa), Issa Ssekatawa (Express FC), Jackson Nyima (Express FC), Mathias Kaweesa (Coffee SC), Kefa Kisala (Express FC), Dan Ntale (SC Villa), Augustine Nsumba (SC Villa), Muhamad Byansi (KCCA FC), Hakim Magumba (SC Villa), Jackson Mayanja (KCCA FC), Sam Kawalya (Express FC), Simon Musoke (SC Villa), Iddi Batambuze (SC Villa), Joseph Mutyaba (Express FC), Nathan Mutenza (KCCA FC), Hassan Mubiru (Express FC, SC Villa), George Ssimwogerere (Express FC), Richard Malinga (KCCA FC), Robert Mukiibi (SC Villa), Richard Kato (KCCA FC), Lawrence Kizito (Express FC), Ibrahim Kirya (SC Villa), Ibrahim Kongo (KCCA FC), George Nsimbe (KCCA FC)

Head Coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Assistant coaches: Godfrey Nyola, Geoffrey Higenyi