A group of people who call themselves “Disciples of Odrek Rwabwogo,” have insisted that the question of President Museveni’s succession must be discussed and debated openly within the NRM.

Rwabwogo is an in-law to the president and serves as his Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Duties. He has recently been thrust into the Museveni succession debate but he denies that he harbours presidential ambitions.

In a letter to NRM secretary general, Richard Todwong, dated October 4, Rwabwogo’s supporters say failure to prepare for the post Museveni era could throw the country into “turmoil.”

“Without bigotry, prejudice and paranoia, our party chairman, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa has genuinely and terrifically done a remarkable and tremendous work to our party the Mighty NRM…we must play a role by giving him confidence by identifying the next leaders within our party as he guides them for a smooth and peaceful transition,” the letter signed by Yosia Mugaaju and Musa Rwamigoye partly reads.

Mugaaju identifies himself as chairperson of “Disciples of Odrek Rwabwogo” while Rwamigoye is secretary for publicity and mobilisation of the group.

It is not clear whether the group has any close connection to Rwabwogo or whether they are just distant admirers.

NRM secretariat acknowledged receipt of the letter.

Rwabwogo recently came out and trashed talk that he is angling himself to succeed Museveni

In an opinion piece, Rwabwogo wrote: “I suspect this is enemy propaganda meant to cause unnecessary strife and it should be rejected. Anyone who falls for these stunts or is casual about their negative impact, is an adversary of our stability to which many gave their lives.”

However the group now wants all NRM structures to debate the matter and arrive at an amicable solution.