Following reports of inadequate funding among Start-ups for Ugandan youth, the Startup Uganda with its partners have come up with an initiative where young innovators will be given an opportunity to pitch and showcase their potential to investors to acquire capital to stimulate their enterprises.

This was revealed during the launch of 2021 Kampala Innovation Week (KIW) which will take place from November 22 – 26 with a focus on innovation for national development.

The event will be hosted as a hybrid (primarily virtual) under the theme, “Harnessing the power of Innovation & Entrepreneurship for Uganda’s digital transformation and job creation”.

The innovation week will bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, government stakeholders and development partners to discuss wins, misses and opportunities for growth in the innovation space.

The vice chairperson of Startup Uganda, Jean Kukunda explained that the 2021 Innovation Week will be a space dedicated to digital transformation, job creation and economic sustainability in light of innovation.

“It is a crucial time for the innovation space in Uganda. Our responses to the effects of the pandemic especially within the sectors of agriculture, education and health are going to be great determinants of the economic trajectory in years to come. Making sure that spaces like Kampala innovation week are kept alive is a critical part of this development,” she said.

Kukunda officially opened nominations for Startup Uganda Awards 2021 that will recognise trailblazing tech innovations that have created solutions for Ugandan challenges.

The categories for nomination include; education, agriculture, health, technology and communication.

Without giving much details, she noted that the winners will be given a cash prize and the nomination will close at the end of October.

Nominees will be unveiled during the innovation week.

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) digital lead in Uganda, Chris Lukolyo said that the country has witnessed a growth in the innovation culture.

Startup Uganda is an association of innovation and entrepreneurship support organizations working towards strengthening the startup support ecosystem and sector.