“Life is what you make it, that’s how I live my life;” these are first pearls of wisdom singer Winnie Nwagi shares during the premiere show of Tusker Malt Conversessions, a virtual video series that went live on YouTube on Sunday evening.

The first of the monthly music offerings has Winnie Nwagi taking center stage, performing beautiful acoustic medleys of some of her best hit songs and revealing the inspiration behind the songs.

Nwagi kicks off her set with her melodic song “Show Me,” with others like “Musawo,” “Matala,” interspersed with bits and snippets enlightening her audience about her persona and music.

Tusker Malt Conversessions is about music and conversations with the audience, so Winnie does not shy away from topics that are a tad controversial such as the well-known past incident between her and her house help, revealing how there is always two sides to a story.

“I will never forget that saga till the day I die. People marked me as a bad person because of that maid. But, shouldn’t don’t talk about things that you don’t know. Those people (maids) are ungrateful. Of course there are good ones, but if you land on a bad one, you should just part ways … What I’m trying to say is, be kind. Be kind,” she tells those who rush to judge.

Nwagi’s episode is a charmingly candid and honest Conversession connecting her to her audiences and she delves into the topic of thick women in showbiz and how she overcame her insecurities.

“Since I started music, people would always judge me. They used to think a thick person can’t dance in videos. We used to see skinny girls but when I came into this industry things changed, I brought the fire and energy. I actually think thick women are better dancers,” she says.

The singer goes on to praise thick women out there who unapologetically love their bodies and are living the best version of themselves confidently with healthy mindsets.

“Tusker Malt Conversessions is a beautiful way for artistes to let fans in on their musical journey while entertaining them at the same time. It is a refreshing way to present Uganda’s finest musicians. This is just the beginning,” says Elizabeth Mutamuliza, Premium Beers Brand Manager at UBL.

