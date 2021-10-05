Police in Budaka have commenced with investigations into circumstances under which two people perished on the spot while the others survived with fatal injuries following a motor accident.

The nasty accident happened last night at Nabweyo village Budaka town council, Budaka district on Tirinyi – Mbale road.

Graciano Nkurunziza, the District Police Commander identified the deceased as Humaru Gwako 31, a resident of Kataba village, Lyama sub-county, a bodaboda cyclist, and Petua Kayanga 40, a resident of Lukonge village, Lyama sub-county a businesswoman dealing in second-hand clothes.

‘’At the moment we are still gathering information leading to the accident and later we will be able to issue a comprehensive report after inspection of the vehicle’’ Nkurunziza said

Namusoba Kasifa 23, another passenger sustained fractures and was rushed to Mbale regional hospital in critical condition.

The trio was returning from Kadama market on a motorcycle registration number UFD 640 when a taxi registration number UBK 719N coming from Kampala heading to Mbale hit them.

Eyewitnesses attributed the accident to the state of the road which they say is narrow whereas others say the area where the accident happened is a black spot.

A stretch from Tirinyi trading center to Mbale city, At least over 10 people have perished in road carnage since the President allowed public transport to operate.

By press time the bodies were at Budaka health center morgue pending an autopsy before being handed to the relatives for burial whereas the ill-fated taxi is parked at police barracks.