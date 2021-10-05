Seven primary school teachers have been arrested in Iganga for holding physical in-class lessons when schools are still under lockdown.

Following information from parents, an operation mounted by police, the RDC and DEO found that teachers at St Mary’s Junior School Buligo, Iganga Victory Primary School, and Bat Villa Nursery School were holding-in-class lessons for pupils from P.1 to P.7.

At the time of arrival at the schools, pupils were attending lessons in class in big numbers.

The few teachers and pupils who managed to notice police presence from a distance escaped and ran away.

In the class, there were about 70 pupils, all of whom were not putting on masks and congested.

Upon interview, children revealed that they have been attending ordinary classes every week from Monday to Friday.

They further stated that they were paying money to the school for the services of attending school.

According to District Police Commander Kenneth Muherwe says they were informed by concerned parents and other stakeholders as school directors were forcing them to take their children back to school.

According to Iganga district police Commander Kenneth Muherwe, the teachers were found teaching pupils.

“The president directed that all schools should close and teachers should use the break to get vaccinated as it will be a requirement for their return to work but these people have been operating normally,” said Muherwe

Muherwe said they were informed by concerned parents and other stakeholders as school directors were forcing them to take their children back to school.

Muherwe added that the arrested teachers will be charged with doing an act that is likely to spread infectious diseases (Covid-19).

Iganga District Education Officer, Mr. Abubaker Kasadha, was surprised that there were schools still operating despite the presidential directive and promised to cancel the school licenses.

“We are going to cancel the school licenses for all the schools that have gone against the presidential directives and once the licenses are canceled, that means these schools will not continue to operate, “said Kasadha.

Debora Mwesigwa the District Resident Commissioner (RDC), said security forces in the area are committed to keeping enforcing the presidential directives to the dot and those who break them will be apprehended.

“The security team in the district will continue to do their work to ensure that the presidential directives are adhered to by all the people because we know a few people are not respecting them but we will continue to enforce,” she stated.