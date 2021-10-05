A section of NRM MPs has asked their opposition counterparts to reconsider their boycott of the parliamentary sittings and return to the House in fulfilment of their representation role.

The legislators argued the main issue that led to the storming out of the Opposition legislators from the House has since then been addressed by government hence no need of continuing with the boycott of the sittings.

Last week opposition MPs under the stewardship of the Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga stormed out of a parliamentary sitting in protest of the alleged illegal re-arrest of their colleagues Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North.

The opposition also accused government of failing to present the two MPs in court within the time as stipulated in the law.

However Tororo Woman MP, Sarah Opendi said a boycott was not a solution adding that the issue that led to their storming out of Parliament has since then been addressed because the two MPs appeared in court.

She said the continued absence of the opposition from Parliament does not only affect their electorate from getting representation but also denies government from tapping into the alternative positions fronted by the opposition.

Today the opposition will hold a meeting to decide on the way forward.

Some opposition MPs told us that they are happy that their storming out of the House has delivered a strong message to those in leadership in terms of respecting the law and respect of human rights.