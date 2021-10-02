With international schools given the green light to reopen for finalists to sit exams, officials from Rainbow International School have said online teaching remains the magic bullets to the Covid situation.

“We use one platform from nursery to year 13 (Google classroom), before and during lockdown we provided guidance workshops and a handbook to support all our students and parents. We are doing regular virtual coffee mornings where the heads meet with parents to get feedback and discuss next steps. The assessment policy continues online as if we were face to face,” said Derek Jones, the Principal for Rainbow International School Uganda.

He explained that in order to help their learners keep at par with colleagues in other parts of the world studying the same syllabus, their comprehensive online learning platform comes in handy.

“No learning has been lost since we engage students from time to time. We have also created various opportunities for parents to speak with the class teacher regarding the development and progress of their children,” he said.

“In addition to this there will be opportunity for parents to meet with the head teachers(virtually) to share any feedback, ask questions among others.”

Jones noted that the school was not so much affected by the second Covid lockdown since it had been closed for summer vacation, adding that with the beginning of the new academic year, they will resume with online studies.

“As we are following the timetable and assessment procedure, this is allowing us to follow and track each individual student’s progress and learning development.”

Speaking about reopening of schools, Jones said Rainbow International School has always been ready to accommodate learners despite the strict Standard Operating Procedures set by government.

“We have already implemented all the SOPs as required by the health and education ministries. If schools reopen, the number of students in classrooms will be limited to maintain the two- meter social distancing.”