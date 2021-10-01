Oil and gas company, CNOOC Uganda Limited has recognized and awarded 180 best performing students in the just concluded PLE, UCE and UACE exams in the oil rich districts of Hoima and Kikuube.

Named the “CNOOC best performers’ award”, the reward inaugurated in 2012 was aimed at encouraging better performance for the students in Hoima and Kikuube districts and to date, a total of 750 students have been beneficiaries.

“The best performers’ awards affirm our willingness to be a good neighbor and a trusted friend to fulfil the win-win principle with key stakeholders in the region. We have considered positive discrimination for the students with disabilities,” said Aminah Bukenya, CNOOC Uganda’s Media and Publicity Manager.

The head of Corporate Affairs at the oil and gas company, Zakalia Lubega could not agree more.

“Despite COVID times that have hit the world globally, we still feel that it is important to push forward the dream of the excellent performers in the area of operation. This is why the best performers award has still been upheld,” she said.

According to the Hoima District Education Officer, Godfrey Serwanja, the awards have motivated schools and their respective students to work hard and perform better.

He revealed that there has been a 400% improvement in the grades since the launch of the awards program.

According to officials from CNOOC, this year the best performing students shared among themselves $14,000 which is approximately shs49.8 million.

The winners who got certificates and prize money were chosen by the District Education Officers for Kikuube and Hoima based on UNEB results.