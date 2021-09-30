Fast rising media personality Tashi Hubby has signed on to become the Spa-Mania public relations face. The bubbly media personality who burst onto the scene two years ago signed with Spa-Mania on Tuesday.

Spa-Mania boss Yusuf Mutyaba said that they had signed Tashi Hubby because she represents everything the spa is: friendly, outgoing and relaxing. He said that Hubby perfectly personifies these traits in how she presents herself both on BBS Terefayina and in her other social interactions.

Hubby, who first came to general public attention in 2019, presents a show called Round About on BBS TV. She presents the show with Jonathan Jaxta.

Speaking on behalf of Spa-Mania will not be her first outing, however. Hubby has already worked with and represented five other companies like Arapex Tile Adhesive, Julius Hair Saloon, been the marketing manager for Muko Solar Solutions and Mask Bar. In addition to that, she was a talent judge on the popular Yolesa Ekitone show on the TV she works at during its second season.

Hubby is excited about the Spa-Mania position because she finds it, “A beautiful place. Everyone should try it. I have a lot of fun when I’m there. It caters to all one’s needs.”

The Spa-Mania boss Mutyaba says this position is just a stop in their journey to fully professionalise the business. Spa-Mania recently caused waves when it signed a shillings 50 million sponsorship deal with the Uganda Bloggers Association. This deal seems to be a continuation of Mutyaba’s ambitions to establish Spa-Mania as the leading centre for massage needs and therapy.

All Spa-Mania massage sessions comes with a free complimentary steam bath, juice or Hemp tea. The massage costs range from as low as shillings 80,000 to shillings 400,000, depending on what the client wants to achieve. To book, you can call +256706199425, 0759969627 open between 9am to 7pm.

The rapidly expanding Spa-Mania is located along Ntinda Kisasi road before Watoto church next to Ndere Centre. Spa-Mania’s second branch is located inside Freedom City building along Entebbe road upper parking.