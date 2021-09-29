The Minister of Education, Janet Museveni is set to hold a press briefing on Friday to address several areas of public interest in the education sector.

Education Ministry Spokesperson Dennis Mugimba said that the address will be televised at exactly 4:00pm.

“@JanetMuseveni will hold a Press Briefing on Friday, 01st of October 2021 at 4 p.m. to address several areas of public interest about” Mugimba said in a tweet.

The speech comes at a time when a number of education stakeholders are still reacting negatively to the government decision on reopening schools.

In a speech last week, President Museveni said that schools will re-open in January 2022 when a substantial number of teachers, learners above 18 and non teaching staff are vaccinated.

The directive sparked off mixed reactions with some stakeholders saying schools need to re-open as soon as October 2021 to shake off the effects of the pandemic.

FDC Spokesperson Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said on Monday that students need to return to school mid October 2021 and complete the 2021/2022 academic year.

Ssemujju added the education minister Janet Museveni is too busy for the ministry and asked that she is moved to a less demanding ministry.

To meet the challenges the lockdowns have imposed on the education sector. The country needs a full-time Minister who is ready to be in the field identifying problems and suggesting solutions. #FDCpresser — FDC (@FDCOfficial1) September 27, 2021

On Tuesday, DP mouthpiece Okoler Opio Lo Amanu reechoed Ssemujju’s words, saying opening betting places before schools will only lure students into betting.

Minister of Information Chris Baryomunsi however insisted that the president was right and schools do not need to be rushed.

Janet Museveni will be expected to address all these issues in her Friday address.