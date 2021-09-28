The deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has implored African nations to integrate so as to solve the global security challenges.

Elwelu made the remarks while addressing a delegation of visiting students from the Zambian Defence Service Command and Staff College.

The lecture at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya gave an insight about Uganda’s overall security and transformational progress in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Elwelu noted that UPDF success is hinged on the need for democracy, patriotism, Pan-Africanism and social economic transformation.

The leader of the Zambian delegation Col Martin Mutale commended UPDF for securing Uganda and beyond, particularly Somalia where Al- Shabab terrorists have been neutralised.

He said such operations that enhance peace, stability and tranquility will be emulated by the visiting team upon their return.