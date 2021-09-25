Who is Danze Edwin?

I am a Ugandan currently doing a career in digital marketing.

I am producer, radio presenter, TV show host, content curator, content creator, campaign designer, campaign collaborator, influencer, brand ambassador, gamer and movie lover.

Husband and father

When did you begin in Digital Marketing and where?

I started my Digital Marketing Journey in 2011 at The Sylvia Owori boutique. We had a small office in her boutique at Garden City Mall and I was taxed to do her online communication. I managed the boutique’s social media communications on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

I later Joined Fireworks Advertising in 2014. When Fireworks expanded to Brain Child Burson-Marsteller in 2015, I was promoted to a digital manager.

Then in 2017 I landed my current job as the Head of Digital Marketing at then “just” NBS Television and now Next Media Services.

What gadgets did you begin your digital marketing journey with?

An ACER laptop. I had had that machine since 2011 and it was my gate way to digital marketing. I created and run most of my online campaigns off that simple machine. I later upgraded to an IMAC that was at the boutique. Since then, I have had an opportunity to use state of the art equipment BUT the most trusted and handy will always be a smart phone.

Did you have to go to a specific school or do a special course to become a digital Marketer?

I did not!

I am self-taught, well-practiced and trained by the best in the game. I have done an accelerated creativity course, Completed Google digital marketing school, BBC World, VOA and DW: Digital marketing courses in storytelling, content creation, new trends in journalism, media monitoring, campaign creation, digital Strategy, media Buying, public relations and brand communication.

I studied Industrial and Fine arts at Makerere University, a fully creative based course. When they merged BIFA into CEDAT, that’s when I got a chance to do units like advertising design and communications design, hence an increase in research and idea generation which meant I spent more time online.

Being exposed to global fashion brands and working with African Woman Magazine

My brief education backgrounds:

Primary:

Kalinabiri Primary School

Budo Junior School

Secondary

King’s College Budo

Ndejje Senior Secondary School

University:

Makerere University

Industrial and Fine Art at Makerere University

What did you want to achieve when you started in digital marketing?

I wanted to expose Ugandan brands to the rest of the world. Initially it was just fashion and entertainment but with every brand I interacted with and setup online it became more of telling the Ugandan story online.

Back in the day, digital marketing was just “social media” now it’s one of If not the most important media for brand communication.

I say this because digital budgets for brand campaigns have grown exponentially since we started this game of digital marketing.

How has your journey since evolved in your digital marketing career?

My journey has evolved into content curation, content creation and strategy.

I have become a brand custodian, taking care of not just one but over 18 brands, been part of over 30 prominent campaigns, created lasting brand strategies and currently focusing on brand launches.

I do trainings and have facilitated at institutes like Digicon Academy, Artfiled, Media Challenge Initiative and had an opportunity to represent Uganda in Bonn Germany for the annual Social Media Week

Most unlikely thing I ever expected was to become a journalist, the new age digital marketer is a journalist and so are the millions of people who do updates on their platforms

Outside digital marketing, what else do you do? I produce a show called Another Round Ug starring Marcus Kwikiriza and Gaetano Kagwa. I do a radio show called #NXTRnD on Nxt Radio (Uganda’s 1st Audio Visual Radio Station) every Sunday 6-8pm I collaborate influencer campaigns for the Deutsche Welle (DW) in Uganda. We push video content for them in our market. I coordinate movie premiers for the Century Cinemax in Uganda. I organise media screenings for movie reviews and premières for sponsored releases. Examples of these; Godzila vs Kong, Avengers End Game, Avengers Infinity War, Joker, Batman vs Superman, Wonder Woman 84 and so much more. Influencer and brand ambassador work, I am the current Club Pilsener #TeamTechiez Captain I organize gaming events across the country with Ugandan Brands like Mountain Dew in partnership with Global studios like Activision. We have done Fifa, Call of Duty Mobile and Split second Tournaments Youtuber and Video content creato

How do you prevent burn out and avoid being “scattered”?

First things first, I love what I do BUT yes, I make sure I take breaks.

I’m surrounded by a very able and energetic team, this means I don’t do all the work myself. I am paid to think a lot more than “do” at least that’s what I am trying to master.

I have learnt to manage my time and balance how much effort I put into every task.

When I am doing my day job, digital marketing and Next Media Services, I make sure I delegate and plan before execution.

When I am on set for a show production, I ensure it’s a fun activity as opposed to “work”.

When I’m on radio it’s more or less a time to unwind and listen to great music and do what I recently discovered I loved, talk to people and listen to their stories.

My work brings with it meeting interesting people, travelling to places and working on exciting campaigns. This will never allow me burn out.

What are your social media handles?

Linkedin: Danze Edwin

Instagram:@deejahn

Twitter:@deejahn

Facebook:Facebook.com/lifeofdeejahn

What else should people know about Danze

I am a Muganda, born 13th October 1988 in Kampala, Uganda

YES, my real name is DANZE, named after my Grand Dad.

This is our family name but many think it’s a stage name, that’s deejahn