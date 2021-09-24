In its commitment to secure the health and safety of its employees and the communities, SafeBoda has announced a vaccination drive for all members of its community and beyond as per government guidelines.

The vaccination program, in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will commence today, September 24, 2021, at the SafeBoda Academy in Kyebando and will run through the following week.

Accosted to SafeBoda co-founder Ricky Rapa Thomson, SafeBoda will be offering refreshments to everyone that comes in for the exercise.

“There are also some giveaways to lucky winners on each day of the vaccination drive,” Ricky Rapa said.

Commenting on the initiative, Ricky Rapa added that,

“Safeguarding our community members against the potential threat of Covid-19 as early as possible is our topmost priority. We thank the Government, KCCA, PSFU, and the health authorities for the continued collaboration in implementing initiatives aimed at protecting the lives and livelihood of our people.”

“We have initiated several measures since the outbreak of the pandemic to extensively support the SafeBoda community, and we will continue to support stakeholders to ensure full recovery of the economy,” Ricky added.

Ricky said that SafeBoda has been at the forefront in consistently taking effective measures to counter the pandemic and will continue to support and take adequate measures for the safety of its key stakeholders and the community.

The company recently held a similar drive specifically for SafeBoda drivers aged 50 and above, their spouses, and company employees categorized as a high risk given the nature of their job.

Additionally, Ricky said that SafeBoda has continuously supported Uganda’s efforts to combat COVID-19. It has been an active member of the National COVID-19 Taskforce, working with the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Kampala, Ministry of Works and Transport, and key private sector leaders to support the efforts to combat the pandemic.