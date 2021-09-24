The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has said the management of the force will put more resources at their disposal to help improve the capacity of the force’s health services directorate.

“As Police management, we take serious note of the challenges faced in the execution of your duties, but promise that we shall continue putting in place measures to ensure that you have the necessary protective equipment needed to perform your tasks, remain safe and stay alive,” Ochola said.

“Relatedly, the Uganda Police Force management has embarked on capacity building of the Directorate of Health Services by targeting professional training, promotions and recruitment of more health workers among others.”

Ochola made the remarks on Friday morning as he opened the Uganda Police Health Services annual general meeting at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

The police chief said in this financial year, management plans to recruit more health workers, purchase more ambulances to improve on the current fleet, construction of a police general hospital at Nsambya barracks and the establishment of a police clinic at every Police district or major police stations.

“The Police management is grateful and we have a lot of trust in you as our own medical staff regarding discipline, honesty and ethics among others given that almost all of you are police officers. Therefore, high levels of integrity are still required in the execution of your daily work since your professional call involves saving lives of people or making key decisions,” he said.

AIGP Moses Byaruhanga, the director, Police health services said currently, the construction of a police hospital at Nsambya will be a game changer.

“We currently have 93 police clinics around the country which treat not only our officers but also members of the public free of charge. The construction of the police hospital will see more specialized services offered to our people,” AIGP Byaruhanga said.

He however decried the understaffing and lack of accommodation facilities for the police medical personnel but urged that whenever there is police recruitment, special attention should be given to medical personnel.

Byaruhanga however assured police’s medical personnel that their future is bright with the force, noting that benefits like going for foreign missions in Somalia and South Sudan and an enhanced salary await them.

“If you work well, the sky is the limit. When I joined an Inspector of Police in the medical services directorate was earning only shs 430,000 but now they earn shs1.9 million. What I want from you is results and the rest will be done automatically,” he urged.

The annual general meeting for the police medical services directorate was attended by over 70 personnel including police doctors, nurses, paramedics and other support staff from all parts of the country.