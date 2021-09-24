The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has made a public appearance in a gesture many have interpreted as meant to dispel rumours about his alleged illness.

Social media has this week been awash with reports that the police chief was not fine and others suggested he was on oxygen, critically ill.

The reports suggested that Ochola had never recovered after his blood pressure shot up at the news of his deputy, Lt Gen Paul Lokech’s death last month.

However, on Friday, Ochola spoke as the chief guest during the annual general meeting for the Police Directorate of Health Service held at Police headquarters in Naguru.

Speaking to the meeting, Ochola deliberately avoided commenting on the issue of his health but spoke in parables as he referred to the media.

“Our friends from the media are also here but I won’t say much more than that,” Ochola said.

The statement has been interpreted by many as one meant to dispel the reports of his illness by availing himself for the public to see he is fine.

After officiating at the opening ceremony, Ochola participated n a group photo with other members of the police management team after which, he proceeded to his office for other engagements.

Nothing to worry about

Speaking to journalists at the sidelines of the meeting, AIGP Moses Byaruhanga, the Police Director in charge of medical services insisted that the police chief is fine and carrying on with his duties.

“Many people have been asking about the IGP but it seems they are used to the previous management style where the IGP(Kayihura) is in the field every time. Every person has their own management style. That is his style of not always being in the field,” AIGP Byaruhanga said.

He explained that the management style of the current police chief is one where he calls for meetings and give instructions to directors and other commanders on what to do other than going himself to the field.

“Everyone has their own management style but even during the time of the previous IGP(Ge Kayihura) some were asking why he was always in the field.”