As Uganda commemorates 49 years of the murder of Benedicto Kiwanuka, the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is going to erect a bigger statue in Kampala in his memory.

Whereas certain steps have been taken to remember Kiwanuka as an icon, Lukwago said that these steps aren’t enough adding that he has no grave and no remains.

He said the statue at the High Court, Ben Kiwanuka Street and memorial lectures need to be supplemented to entrench his legacy.

Kiwanuka, killed in the 1970s by Idi Amin was chief justice and founder of DP.

Lukwago said there is a need to have Kiwanuka’s vehicle transferred to the Uganda Museum.

“I appreciate the apostolic administrator Bishop Paul Ssemogerere who agreed to maintain the culture of celebrating mass during these tumultuous days of the pandemic,” he said.

Who was Ben Kiwanuka?

Born in 1922, Kiwanuka was reportedly killed by Amin’s forces at Makindye military prison after prolonged torture. At the time, he was the Chief Justice of Uganda.

Prior to his judiciary assignment, he was a top Ugandan politician, who was instrumental in the process that led to Uganda’s attainment of independence in 1962.

The remains of Kiwanuka have never been traced by neither the family nor the government. In 2018, Kiwanuka’s house in Nalukolongo, a Kampala suburb was demolished by money lenders, after his son reportedly defaulted on a loan .