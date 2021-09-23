National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine was on Thursday morning blocked from proceeding to the US for failure to meet COVID-19 related requirements.

Bobi Wine was scheduled to attend the Uganda Action Day and Convention in the United States of America (USA) and was already on his way before he was told he can not continue.

In a post on his Facebook, the singer turned politician said that he was told by authorities that one can not enter the USA if they have been to South Africa in less than two weeks before their trip to the US.

“When I got to Doha in Qatar, it was noted that I was in South Africa less than two weeks back. Apparently, there are still Coronavirus-related restrictions for anyone who has been in South Africa (and a host of other countries) from proceeding to the United States until after fourteen days,” Bobi said in a post.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t detect this earlier. Officials at Entebbe were also unaware of this restriction so they did not advise in it. It is on that account that I had to cancel my onward travel to the USA and return to Uganda this morning,” he added.

Bobi Wine said that he will now attend the two conferences virtually from Kampala, while other NUP leaders including MP Francis Zaake and Chairman Nyanzi represent him physically.

“I apologize for any inconveniences this may cause to all of you who anticipated my physical presence at the Convention and other events. In the coming weeks, I will definitely br able to come for various interactions and events,” Bobi Wine added