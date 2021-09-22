Prudential Assurance Uganda Limited and Pricewaterhouse Coopers Limited (PwC) have launched a survey aimed at highlighting organisations with the best employment practices.

The survey dubbed “ Prudential Best HR Practices Survey 2021” will as well share best employment practices and recognize organisations that are championing best employment practices in the country.

The initiative is being held in partnership with the Uganda Investment Authority, Human Capital International, Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU), and the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE).

“At Prudential we strive to create a work environment where our diverse and talented team can bring their authentic selves to the workplace, to create, innovate, learn and grow. Best practice continues to evolve and The Prudential Best HR Practices Survey is an opportunity for us employers to learn and share experiences and know-how from one another, to improve outcomes for our customers, colleagues He noted that prioritizing and promoting best employment practices is key in building a productive workforce in the country.

Prudential Board chairman, Apollo Makubuya said, “This initiative is an effort by Prudential to ensure people make the most of life in the market and offer a platform where organisations can learn from each other and offer knowledge for the betterment of the labour market as a whole.”

According to, Francis Kamulegyeya, the Country Senior Partner for PWC,the data collected from the different organisations will be subject to a rigorous review process in order to come up with useful facts that will shape and inform improved employment practices in the country.

“The survey we are running is a human capital and talent management best practices survey aimed at highlighting key opportunities, as well as sharing best employment practices by various organisations. The survey will be filled out by employees to measure their point of view, assessing whether it aligns with that of the organization or its departments; as well as create a culture of connection, collaboration, and trust in the workplace, while making sure employees feel inspired to perform at their best,” he said.

The insights obtained from the survey will be analysed by PwC to give valuable information to employers and human resource managers on the most compelling trends under the different thematic areas at the heart of outstanding human capital and talent management strategies in 2021 and beyond.

Following the publication of results of the survey, an awards gala will be held to recognise and appreciate the employers with best human resource practices.