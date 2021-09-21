President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the country on the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday September 22, 2021.

According to senior presidential press secretary Lindah Nabusayi, the president’s address will be televised on all major television and radio stations, and will start at 8pm on Wednesday.

“@KagutaMuseveni will address the Nation on COVID19 situation and related issues on Wednesday September 22, 2021 at 8pm. The address will be live on all Television and Radio Stations,” Nabusayi said in a tweet.

The president’s address comes at a time when a number of stakeholders are calling for schools to be re-opened to prevent a ‘catastrophic’ loss of the whole school going generation.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), a major opposition political party, said on Monday that girls are getting pregnant from home, and some young boys are now doing business, urging government to come out with a plan to save the children.

The Ministry of Education said that the final decision will come from the president.

Meanwhile, bar owners under their association had also vowed to re-open their bars, saying the 60 days President Museveni had given them in his last address had elapsed.

Religious leaders will also be interested to hear from the president on whether places of worship will be allowed to reopen, having kept them on lockdown for 60 days, in his last last address in July.

Nile Post understands that the President met with the COVID-19 national task force on Friday last week, and matters discussed included the plan on schools re-opening and an update on other sectors that remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.