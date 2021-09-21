After 7 October 2021, you will no longer be able to make calls, send or receive SMS, access the internet or use mobile money services through Africell UG. Here is what you need to know about that transition and how it affects you as a customer.

Prepaid and Postpaid customers

What will happen to my prepaid airtime balance?

You can continue to use your prepaid oirtime balance as normal until 7 October. We encourage you to use all remaining airtime by then. After 7 October you will no longer be able to use it.

Can I claim compensation for long-validity data bundles?

If you currently have a data bundle with validity beyond 8 October 2021, you can claim compensation. To claim it. dial *111# between 8 October and 18th October and follow the instructions.

Can I still buy pre-paid bundles?

From 8 September, you can only buy daily or weekly bundles. From 29 September 2021, you will no longer be able to buy weekly bundles. From 6 October, you will no longer be able to buy any Africell UG bundles of any validity period.

When will my post-paid line be deactivated?

Your postpaid line will remain active until 7 October 2021, at which point it will be terminated. You will be required to pay your latest bill by that date. After 7 October, you will need to switch to a new mobile services provider.

Afrimoney customers

Can I still use my Afrimoney balance?

You can continue to spend Afrimoney and cash out until 7 October 2021. We encourage you to use your mobile money balance to pay your utility bills and buy Africell airtime. After 7 October your Afrimoney wallet will be permanently deactivated.

What if I have unused balance by 7 October?

From 21 September onwards, you will be able to transfer any unused balance in your Afrimoney wallet to an alternative mobile money wallet. Just dial *111# and follow the instructions.

Please note that to do this, you will need to have a non-Africell number linked to an an active mobile money wallet.

Retailers and agents

What will happen to my easy load balance?

We encourage you to sell as much Easy Load to customers as possible between now and 7 October 2021. Customers can still recharge their accounts until 6 October 2021 and any airtime you sell them will be fully valid and usable until then.

What happens if I cannot sell my full easy load balance by 7 October?

From 21 September, you can claim a refund on unsold easy loads balance. Just dial *111# and follow the instructions. Please note that to do this, you will need to have a non-Africell number linked to an active mobile money wallet.

Africell shops will remain open to customers who require assistance until 14 October. Please also contact our toll-free line 100 and corporate care email [email protected] for additional support.

The exit process is being overseen by Bank o fUganda and the Uganda Communications Commission