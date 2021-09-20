Businessman Dr Patrick Bitature has been appointed 2nd Vice Chancellor of Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU).

According to the press statement released Monday, by Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, the Board Chairman of the university, Bitature’s appointment takes effect from September 17, 2021.

“I, Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, in my capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors of UTAMU do introduce to the public Dr. Patrick Bitature as the 2nd Chancellor of Uganda Technology And Management University.” reads in part Baryamureeba’s statement.

Bitature whose tenure runs for four years takes over from His Excellency Hon. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President of Kenya who

served as the founding Chancellor of UTAMU.

Outgoing Musyoka, was first appointed as Chancellor of UTAMU in June 2013 for a period of four years and his contract was renewed for the second and last 4-year term in June 2017.

Baryamureeba applauded Musyoka for successfully steering the university over the last 8 years into a centre of academic excellence.

“His contribution has been central to the progress and promise of driving UTAMU to national, regional and international stature in the service of higher education. Amidst his busy schedule, he dedicated tremendous time and effort in ensuring that the university is regionally recognized, inclusive and acknowledged as an institution of uncompromising quality that meets the needs of today’s world.”

According to the university, Dr.Bitature shall preside for the first time as Chancellor of UTAMU at the 6th Graduation Ceremony, which will take place on September 24, 2021 in Kampala.

Who is Dr Biature the newly appointed 2nd Vice Chancellor of UTAMU?

Bitature is a renowned businessman and entrepreneur who is also the founder, chairman and CEO of Simba Group of Companies, an East African conglomerate, with interests in telecoms, energy production, mining, media, real estate, travel, and leisure. Some of the companies under Simba Group of Companies include: Simba Telecoms Limited, Kampala Protea Hotel, Eletromaxx Limited that generates over 70 megawatts from Tororo Thermal Power Station, Simba Mining Limited, Simba Dairy Farm, Tororo Solar Power Station, and Protea Hotel Kampala Marriott Skyz.

Bitature has chaired and still chairs several key public and private sector boards including Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Umeme and as member of the board of directors of the Commonwealth Business Council.

Bitature is a graduate of the London School of Accountancy in the United Kingdom. He is also a fellow of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, an astute businessman and entrepreneur.

UTAMU is a private university that was accredited by the National Council for Higher Education in March 2013, in accordance with the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions 2001 as amended.

UTAMU offers academic programmes at all levels of the higher education system with opportunities for every individual interested in pursuing university education at Certificate, Bachelors, Postgraduate Diploma, Masters and PhD levels in three intakes of January, May and September of every year.