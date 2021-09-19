Several people have in the past slept in Gulu City hotels for free by claiming to be visitors for Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator Gen Salim Saleh .

In a letter to all hotels and guest houses in the area, Gulu Resident City Commissioner, Denis Odongpiny warned that the vice has continued despite an earlier meeting with all these facilities in April.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that we have continued to receive information that some of you have continued to accommodate guests purporting to be guests of the General(Salim Saleh) despite our caution,” Ondongpiny said in a warning to hotels.

The Gulu RCC however noted that Gen Saleh’s visitors can only be allowed to sleep in the various hotels and guest houses after confirmation and official booking by his(Saleh) military assistant, Col James Nkojo.

“Take note that any bookings not sanctioned by the military assistant of the General will not be honoured,”Ondongpiny warned.

The development comes as Gulu City continues to be a beehive of activities as a number of people storm Northern Uganda to visit Gen Salim Saleh who resides within the UPDF fourth division in Gulu barracks.

A number of people including musicians, investors and government officials among other members of the public have in the past thronged Gulu where Gen Saleh is camped.

These, mostly coming from Kampala and neighbouring areas are always booked in nearby hotels as they wait to meet the Operation Wealth Creation chief coordinator.

The bills for sleeping in the hotels are footed by their host, Gen Salim Saleh and it is this loophole that has been taken advantage of by a number of people to sleep in the hotels for free by claiming there are Gen Saleh’s guests.